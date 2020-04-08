Alec Baldwin: ‘If You Vote for Trump Again, You Are Mentally Ill’

Far-left actor Alec Baldwin smeared millions of Americans, declaring that anyone intending to vote for President Donald Trump in this year’s presidential election must suffer from a mental illness.

The Saturday Night Live star claimed that President Trump had gained unprecedented control over government institutions and therefore people must be crazy to vote for him.

Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible.

And now this.

If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2020

