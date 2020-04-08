NO ESCAPE FROM L.A.: HOUSE ARREST UNTIL JULY? … MAYBE LONGER …

As we head into the fourth week of a statewide order to shelter in place, many of us can’t help but wonder: When will it end and when can we all go back to work?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that his executive order to stay at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus will continue “until further notice.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told Business Insider that Los Angeles residents should prepare to stay at home for another two months, and "be prepared for longer."

