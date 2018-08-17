Lara Trump blasts Omarosa ‘betrayal,’ calls latest tape a ‘fraud’

Lara Trump tore into her old friend Omarosa Manigault Newman on Thursday after she released a tape of the president’s daughter-in-law offering her a job on the 2020 campaign shortly after being fired from the White House.

Manigault Newman told MSNBC she saw it as an attempt to “buy my silence, to censor me” and claimed it is more proof that what she details in her new book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” is accurate.

But in a lengthy statement, Lara Trump described the airing of the tape as a “betrayal” — coming after Manigault Newman was “welcomed into our family as a trusted friend and confidant.”

“When Omarosa was fired by the White House Chief of Staff in December of 2017, my entire family was concerned for her because we had no idea about the basis of her dismissal,” she said. “We still wanted her on our team because we cared so much about her personally.”

“Another one of Omarosa’s ‘bombshell’ tapes is a fraud. The discussions about a position with the campaign took place in numerous phone calls over the course of several weeks. – READ MORE