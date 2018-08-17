HERE’S YOUR COLLUSION: More Than 300 News Outlets Publish Editorials Blasting Trump’s ‘Dirty War’ On Press

And the onslaught continues. On Thursday, more than 300 newspapers across the U.S. ran anti-Trump editorials in an effort coordinated by The Boston Globe.

The Globe’s own piece set the tone of what the editorials were all about.

“Replacing a free media with a state-run media has always been a first order of business for any corrupt regime taking over a country. Today in the United States we have a president who has created a mantra that members of the media who do not blatantly support the policies of the current U.S. administration are the ‘enemy of the people.’ This is one of the many lies that have been thrown out by this president much like an old-time charlatan threw out ‘magic’ dust or water on a hopeful crowd,” the Globe wrote.

Well, that sounds balanced and even-handed, doesn’t it?

The piece goes on to cite John Adams, praise "journalists who provide independent scrutiny," attack Trump supporters for "following him into undemocratic territory," and compare the U.S. president to "21st-century authoritarians like Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan."