WATCH: GOP Releases Video Trolling Omarosa. Trump Finishes Her Off.

The Republican Party released a video trolling disgruntled former White House employee Omarosa Manigault Newman on Wednesday and President Donald Trump wasted no time jumping in and throwing a jab at her.

Guess she forgot about these tapes… pic.twitter.com/fkG5zPHRfG — GOP (@GOP) August 16, 2018

President Trump, who has publicly blasted Omarosa in recent days, wasted no time responding to the video.

Thank you for the kind words Omarosa! https://t.co/PMmNG6iIsi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

