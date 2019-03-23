Lara Logan, formerly of CBS, sounds off on media’s treatment of Trump, other liberal bias

Former CBS News journalist Lara Logan says the mainstream media is not allowing President Trump to be “normalized” as the nation’s leader and accused CNN, among others, of passing off opinions as fact in a Fox News interview set to air Sunday.

“I’ve never seen the press corps behave the way they do today,” Logan told host Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty & Levin. “So, it stands out to me because it’s a departure from what I’ve seen throughout the last three decades. There is something actually much more significant about what you’re seeing happen with the White House press corps.”

Logan added: “Why is not allowed to change how the White House operates in terms of its communications and the rules of the White House press corps and how these things happen? He’s not allowed to be seen as an instrument of change. That’s a propaganda talking point of the progressive political movement. He’s not allowed to be normalized as a president. So whatever changes he makes have to be resisted by the Resistance.”

Last month, while appearing on a podcast hosted by former Navy SEAL Mike Ritland, Logan said that journalists were "mostly liberal" and pushing narratives. The comments that lead to a backlash against the former correspondent.