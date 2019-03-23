Even With No Further Collusion-Related Charges in Mueller’s Report, O’Rourke Still Claims POTUS Colluded (VIDEO)

The morning after special counsel Robert Mueller sent off his final report, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke made it clear he still believes there’s collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump — even as there aren’t expected to be any collusion-related charges.

Mueller completed the long-awaited report and sent it to Attorney General William Barr late Friday, which did not recommend any further indictments in the probe, according to a senior Justice Department official.

As Barr determines how much of the probe is disclosed publicly, O’Rourke still said loud and clear at his Saturday campaign in South Carolina that he believes Trump colluded.

Beto O'Rourke this morning in SC: You have a president, who in my opinion beyond a shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government, a foreign power to undermine and influence our elections.



(h/t: @BrentScher) pic.twitter.com/mxlSztoUGg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 23, 2019

O’Rourke said he thinks Trump, “beyond a shadow of a doubt, sought to, however ham-handedly, collude with the Russian government, a foreign power, to undermine and influence our elections.” – READ MORE