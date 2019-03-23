Jason Chaffetz: On Mueller report, hypocritical Dems suddenly embrace transparency they rejected in Obama era

Now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has finished his report on Russia’s inference in our 2016 presidential election, Democratic congressional leaders have done something remarkable. In a dramatic flip-flop from their embrace of secrecy during the Obama administration, they now say: “Release the full report.”

I never thought I would hear those words cross the lips of the same Democrats who took the polar opposite position when I and other Republicans in Congress made quite reasonable and legitimate requests for information during the term of Democratic President Obama.

Yet on Friday, when Mueller submitted his report to Attorney General William Barr, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., issued a joint statement calling on Barr to release “the full report to the public and its underlying documentation, and reporting to Congress.”

The Democratic leaders added: “The American people have a right to know the truth. The key word is transparency.”

In addition, six Democratic House Committee chairs released a letter Friday demanding the Mueller report be made public “without delay.” Yet I remember these same six House members taking the opposing position during the Obama years.

When I served in the House representing a district in Utah, my fellow Republicans and I wanted to publicly release the source material behind the sham Accountability Review Board investigation that exonerated then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from responsibility for the failure to protect Americans in Benghazi, Libya. – READ MORE