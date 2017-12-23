Lakers’ Kenatvious Caldwell-Pope Playing in the NBA While Serving Jail Time, Seriously

There’s doing hard time and then there’s, well, not doing hard time. Looking at what’s happening with the Lakers Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, it’s not hard to see which category he falls under.

Pope is serving a 25-day sentence at the Seal Beach Police Department Detention Center in Orange County, California. However, under the terms of a work-release program, Pope is allowed to leave to go to Lakers practices and games, so long as they’re in the state of California. He must also wear a GPS monitor when he’s outside the facility.

The 25-day sentence stems from a probation violation, that traces back to an incident in March, when Pope was with the Pistons.

According to ESPN, “…while Caldwell-Pope was a member of the Detroit Pistons. He was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated but pleaded guilty in May to the lesser charge of allowing someone to operate his vehicle while under the influence, which carried a 12-month probation.. – READ MORE

