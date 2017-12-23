More than 200,000 Pounds of Turkey, Ham, and Shrimp Headed to U.S. Troops for Christmas

U.S. troops serving in the Middle East will be enjoying a traditional holiday meal this Sunday, thanks to the men and women of the Pentagon’s Defense Logistic Agency Troop Support.

DLA provided more than 200,000 pounds of turkey, ham, shrimp, and other foodstuffs, including more than 6,500 pounds of marshmallows, it said in a press release. In total, DLA Troop Support provided troops deployed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Jordan, and Kuwait:

. 112,092 pounds of turkey

. 59,430 pounds of beef

. 38,430 pounds of ham

. 29,304 pounds of shrimp

. 690 cases of cookies

. 16,002 assorted cakes and pies

. 6,564 pounds of marshmallows

. 3,743 gallons of juice

. 2,145 gallons of eggnog

