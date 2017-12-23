HIDE THE BOOZE: Mariah Carey returns to ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’

Mariah Carey is determined to have a better New Year’s Eve than in 2016 — she is returning to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest after last year’s debacle.

The Grammy-winning singer’s live performance in Times Square on New Year’s Eve 2016 was marked by problems. She was visibly upset and at points stopped singing, despite a pre-recorded track playing in the background. The performance went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Afterward, Carey posted a meme of herself on social media with the message “(expletive happens).” But it also led to a public spat between the best-selling singer and Dick Clark Productions as to who was at fault, with Carey’s camp charging sabotage with technical glitches, including faulty ear piece, and dick clark productions denying the claims and charging she hadn’t rehearsed enough.

Now, both sides have kissed and made up.

