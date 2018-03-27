Security
Buzzfeed Article Unintentionally Reveals How Rare Friendly Fire Gun Deaths Are
In response to a BuzzFeed article on Friday, a senior writer for the National Review had a few choice words for the “long, heartbreaking story” aimed at highlighting the statistics of friendly fire.
David French, who is also a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, argued that the story from Buzzfeed contained an important, more encouraging, fact: the small number of friendly fire reports.
According to French, having only 47 friendly fire incidents since 2015 seems to be a small saving grace with so many people handling such dangerous weapons.
“While there are doubtless more incidents than that in a nation this big, still it is important to note how small that number is next to the hundreds of thousands of defensive uses of firearms annually,” French said.
“It’s even a small number compared to the annual amount of justifiable homicides, with the article pegs at around 290 per year,” he added. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Since 1994, sales data has reflected the increase in this desire for protection, as the number of handguns sold has risen by 71 percent.