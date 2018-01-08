Chicago Public Schools Employees Stole THOUSANDS From Fund Dedicated To Helping Needy Students

According to an inspector general’s report released last week, Chicago Public Schools employees stole thousands of dollars in gift cards meant to go to Chicago’s needy children, wasting money on personal items, and even a “teacher’s lunch club” that featured lobster and steak.

The report indicated that teachers and administrators used the gift cards freely, even though they “were donated to the students and were intended to help address their specialized needs,” the Chicago Tribune reported. One principal, who runs a “school for vulnerable students,” stole around $500 in gift cards, and then gave 30 backpacks full of school supplies to “an acquaintance,” and not the students they were destined to help.

An “elementary school principal” used “$22,000 in school funds for personal purchases at Costco and Apple stores,” and another “used school funds to fund a ‘teachers’ lunch club’ featuring lobster, shrimp and steaks.”

Of the $250,000 in gift cards donated to CPS students overall, $10,200 were used for “personal purchases,” some of which included wedding favors, a trip to a casino in Iowa, and lots of restaurant meals. (DAILY WIRE)

