Biden seeks to bar Giuliani from TV news, after Trump lawyer alleges possible Biden corruption

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign requested in a letter on Sunday that major news networks not invite President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani anymore, after Giuliani spent the morning on a series of talk shows aggressively highlighting what he called Biden’s apparently corrupt dealings in Ukraine and China.

The Biden campaign wrote to NBC News, CBS News, Fox News and CNN to voice “grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump,” according to The Daily Beast, which first reported the existence of the letter.

The memo, drafted by Biden aides Kate Bedingfield and Anita Dunn, continued: “While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation.”

Can we request the removal of Democrats on TV that push hoaxes? Wait, but then who would do the interviews?https://t.co/tnAdY3iZTq — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 29, 2019

Should a network choose to book Giuliani, the Biden campaign called for “an equivalent amount of time” to be provided “to a surrogate for the Biden campaign.” The letter noted Giuliani was not a public official, but Trump’s lawyer and personal advisor. – READ MORE