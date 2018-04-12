L.A. County DA Will Reportedly Reject Kevin Spacey Sex Crimes Case

TMZ obtained a statement from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department earlier today regarding the sex crimes case involving actor Kevin Spacey. It appears that a final decision has not been reached just yet.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault involving Mr. Kevin Spacey on December 11, 2017. The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult,” the statement reads. “The investigation was completed and presented to the District Attorney’s Office Entertainment Industry Sex Crimes Task Force on April 5, 2018, for review and filing consideration.” TMZ believes that the case will ultimately be rejected because the allegations come from outside the statute of limitations.

In late October, actor Anthony Rapp came forward, claiming that Spacey made sexual advances at him in 1986 following a party hosted by the former House of Cards actor at his New York apartment. Rapp was 14 years old at the time while Spacey was 26. Rapp’s admission led to eight current and former employees on House of Cards to accuse Spacey of exhibiting “predatory” behavior that created a “toxic” work environment on the Netflix show. He was fired that same day. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1