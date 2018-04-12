Entertainment Politics
Slovenians Slam Jimmy Kimmel For Mocking Melania Trump’s Accent
USA Today reports that residents of Melania Trump’s hometown Sevnica, Slovenia are going after Kimmel for making fun of the First Lady.
“It’s very hard to speak English. Melania’s been in the U.S. so long and she still has some problems, but Jimmy Kimmel should come to Slovenia and see how hard it is to speak another language,” one woman told USA Today.
Another resident said, “It’s just not fair.”
“Melania is trying to help everyone. She is doing a really good job for children.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller