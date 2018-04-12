9th Circuit Poised To Side with Trump Supporters Beaten by California Mob

The liberal-dominated Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is generally considered quite hostile to President Donald Trump. In the past, the court has ruled against his administration on a host of issues, but now, it appears to be on the verge of siding with some of Trump’s supporters.

According to Breitbart, a three-judge panel from the court has signaled that it is inclined to allow a lawsuit filed by aggrieved Trump supporters against the city of San Jose, California, to proceed. The lawsuit takes issue what allegedly occurred after a campaign rally by then-candidate Trump in June 2016.

Rally-goers say that following the conclusion of the campaign event, San Jose police funneled them through one exit out of the San Jose Convention Center and then forced them all to go in one direction upon leaving the venue, right into the waiting throngs of angry anti-Trump protesters.

Those protesters then attacked and physically assaulted numerous Trump supporters, all while San Jose police officers allegedly stood by and watched it happen without intervening. The inaction and “negligence” by the officers prompted a lawsuit, which has now made it to the Ninth Circuit.

According to Courthouse News Service, San Jose attorney Matthew Pritchard sought to dismiss the lawsuit by claiming the officers were entitled to immunity for their actions and inaction, as they couldn’t have known what dangers might stem from their crowd-control decisions. – READ MORE

