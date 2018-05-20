Kyle Kashuv Perfectly Outlines Leftist Hysteria To Come Following Santa Fe Tragedy

Another month, another school shooting that needn’t have happened. This time, it occurred in the town of Santa Fe, Texas, claiming the lives of 10 people.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, none of the gun laws proposed in the wake of the Parkland shooting would have had any difference. The suspect apparently got the firearms from his father and neither one of them fit into the “assault rifle” category or had “high-capacity magazines.” Instead, the shooter was able to kill with just a shotgun and a pistol — neither of which, we were told, presented the kind of mass shooting threat that AR-15s did.

These very salient facts didn’t prevent Parkland activists from taking to social media and claiming some sort of sick “victory” for their gun-grabbing agenda. Here was one tweet from Cameron Kasky, one of the more visible of the Parkland anti-gun activists.

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School. Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations. Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors. Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

However, Kashuv managed to get the best of Kasky even more effectively than I did, using the exact same format he did.

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School. Prepare to watch the NRA get blamed for no reason. Prepare to see my classmates claim today as proof that we need gun control despite it being false. Prepare for the right-wing media to be called murderers https://t.co/6S87QzBTuO — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 18, 2018

