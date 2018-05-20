Eric Trump Triggers Liberals by Thanking Officers for Stopping Trump National Doral Shooting

According to the Orlando Sun-Sentinel, the armed man opened fire with a handgun at about 1:30 a.m. “in what authorities described as a type of ambush attack before he was arrested.”

Johnathan Oddi, 42, was arrested after five officers shot at his legs. According to Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez, the suspect aimed to “engage our police officers — some type of ambush-type attack — trying to lure our police officers.”

https://twitter.com/EricTrump/status/997414777940054017

“A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you!” Trump wrote, followed by some American flags.

You spelled "our property" incorrectly. Trump's aren't part of any community. And lose the American flags. You're not patriots. — Susan Thatcher (@50tonormal) May 18, 2018

They show zero signs of being patriots. — J Breveboy (@j_breveboy) May 18, 2018

https://twitter.com/thesum/status/997415945118269441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westernjournal.com%2Fct%2Feric-trump-triggers-liberals-by-thanking-officers-for-stopping-trump-national-doral-shooting%2F

In these divisive times, this is something we should all be able to agree on, right? Respect for brave police officers stopping an insane gunman is something that shouldn't be divisive in any way, right?

