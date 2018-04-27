True Pundit

Business Politics TV

Kudlow: Apple CEO Gave Glowing Praise to Trump for GOP Tax Cuts (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly told President Donald Trump in a meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he loves the Republican tax reform law passed in December.

Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top White House economic adviser, conveyed to CNBC on Thursday it was the first thing the Apple chief said when he and the president met.

“He loves the tax cut and tax reform,” Kudlow said. “He said it’s great for business. And Apple is going to be building plants, campuses, adding jobs, lots of business investment. That was the first point he made to President Trump.”

Cook also offered his thoughts to Trump about trade issues with China, which undoubtedly included the topic of intellectual property theft by the Chinese. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Kudlow: Apple CEO Gave Glowing Praise to Trump for GOP Tax Cuts
Kudlow: Apple CEO Gave Glowing Praise to Trump for GOP Tax Cuts

'He said it's great for business.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: