Kudlow: Apple CEO Gave Glowing Praise to Trump for GOP Tax Cuts (VIDEO)

Apple CEO Tim Cook reportedly told President Donald Trump in a meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he loves the Republican tax reform law passed in December.

Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top White House economic adviser, conveyed to CNBC on Thursday it was the first thing the Apple chief said when he and the president met.

“He loves the tax cut and tax reform,” Kudlow said. “He said it’s great for business. And Apple is going to be building plants, campuses, adding jobs, lots of business investment. That was the first point he made to President Trump.”

Cook also offered his thoughts to Trump about trade issues with China, which undoubtedly included the topic of intellectual property theft by the Chinese. – READ MORE

