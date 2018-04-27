Macron Thanks D-Day Veteran on Behalf of France: ‘I Bow to Your Courage’ (VIDEO)

Macron: “We are very honored by the presence today of Robert Jackson a World War II veteran… Sir, on behalf of France, thank you” pic.twitter.com/H9IMwigTqf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 25, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron took time in his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to thank a World War II veteran, who fought on D-Day, for helping set France free from Nazi Germany’s tyranny.

“Since 1776, we, the American and French people, have had a rendezvous with freedom,” Macron said. “And with it comes sacrifices. That is why we are very honored by the presence today of Robert Jackson Ewald, a World War II veteran. Robert Jackson Ewald took part in the D-Day landing.”

“He fought for our freedom 74 years ago,” the French leader added.

Then looking straight at Ewald in the visitor’s gallery, Macron said, “Sir, on behalf of France, thank you. I bow to your courage and your devotion.” – READ MORE

