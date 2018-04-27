Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Muslim Coalition Against US

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said that Iran has resisted “bullying” from the United States for years and called on other Muslim nations to unite against these “enemies,” Reuters reported Thursday.

“The Iranian nation has successfully resisted bullying attempts by America and other arrogant powers and we will continue to resist… All Muslim nations should stand united against America and other enemies,” Khamenei said, according to state media.

Muslims should stand firmly against the U.S. and other domineering powers’ bullying. If they don’t observe that, they will be humiliated. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) April 26, 2018

These comments from Iran’s leader follow President Donald Trump’s stern warning to Iran to never threaten the United States with nuclear weapons.

“If Iran threatens us in any way, they will pay a price like few countries have ever paid,” the president said during a White House news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.- READ MORE

