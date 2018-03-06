Kobe Bryant Winning An Oscar Proves Hollywood Is Full Of Hypocrites

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant won an Oscar Sunday night for his short film “Dear Basketball,” and it proved that Hollywood is full of hypocrites.

Nearly 15 years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers legend was accused of graphically raping a hotel employee at the Lodge & Spa at Cordillera, which is in Colorado. He was soon charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment.

The charges were dropped shortly before trial was set to begin, and he issued a formal apology to his victim. In the era of the #MeToo movement, we should all be asking how the hell Kobe Bryant won an Oscar and was applauded.

There’s a big difference between Kobe Bryant and several other high profile men in Hollywood accused of sexual misconduct. Bryant was actually arrested and charged. That is incredibly rare for a sex crime considering the cases are so hard to prosecute.

So, why are we celebrating Bryant? Is Hollywood okay with accused rapists as long as they’re not powerful white men? Perhaps, Hollywood is just okay with athletes being accused of rape, especially those who dominated for a basketball team in the heart of Los Angeles.- READ MORE

