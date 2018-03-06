True Pundit

Chick-fil-A Just Released a New Menu Item, Americans Rejoice

Chick-fil-A, the beloved Mecca of all chicken sandwich eateries, has sweetened its menu just in time for spring.

On Monday, the popular fast food chain unveiled its latest warm-weather treat, the Frosted Sunrise — a combination of Simply Orange juice and Chick-fil-A’s vanilla Icedream.

The beverage is similar to Chick-fil-A’s frosted coffee, frosted lemonade, and frosted strawberry lemonade desserts.

The drink, which the restaurant described as “creamy and tart,” launched this week after “a successful test in Jacksonville, Fla. last fall.” – READ MORE

It’s only around until June 2.
