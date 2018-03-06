‘Out of Control’ Shootings at Gang Funerals Continue to Rise in Chicago

Chicago-area police are fighting a losing battle to stop gun battles from erupting during gang members’ funerals as street gangs have kicked up their bloody warfare to yet another degree.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart called a meeting of local politicians, religious leaders, funeral home owners, and others to discuss measures to safeguard mourners and to try and craft policies to stop the growing number of attacks between rival gangs during funerals, Fox News reported.

Dart noted that the attacks have become more frequent in the last few years as gang warfare continues to spin out of control in the Windy City.

“It’s getting out of control, it really is,” Hillside Police Chief Joseph Lukaszek said. “The gangs just think that it’s a safe haven for them and they do whatever they want to do.” – READ MORE

