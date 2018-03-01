True Pundit

'I Know You Have A History Of Race Baiting' — Tucker Takes On Chicago Alderman Over Illegal Immigrants Voting (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took on Democratic Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar Tuesday over the issue of illegal immigrants voting in the city, and it got testy.

“You may not get this on your political life often,” Carlson said. “But it has to do with citizenship, which is the foundation of the country. So what is the distinction between citizens and non-citizens? What do citizens get that non-citizens don’t? Why is that a meaningful distinction?”

“Well, citizens have access to a Social Security card,” Pawar said. “And some have more access to our social safety net. Those distinctions have always been in place, which is why people work so hard to come here to become a part of our American fabric. It’s why my parents came here. I just don’t believe that these dog whistles–and I’m not suggesting you’re making them–what I am saying is that people around the country…” – READ MORE

