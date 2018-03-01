Jennifer Lawrence: ‘Problem is Guns, not Entertainment Industry’ (VIDEO)

Actress and political activist Jennifer Lawrence opened up about gun violence this week, dismissing the idea that the entertainment industry’s constant use of firearms is partly to blame for America’s gun violence.

“I think that, you know, we’re the entertainment industry. At some point there has to be separation between politics and the entertainment industry or we’re going to suffer,” Lawrence said Wednesday during the New York premiere of her new spy thriller Red Sparrow. “This is, it’s an art. And it’s an art to entertain and, as an industry, we will suffer and people need to take that responsibility on themselves.”

“The same kind of violence is in different parts of the country that don’t have as many problems as we do,” Lawrence continued, “I think the problems is guns not entertainment industry.” – READ MORE

