ICE arrests more than 150 people in Bay Area following Democratic mayor’s warning

Federal immigration officials have arrested more than 150 individuals in violation of federal U.S. immigration law in Northern California this week despite the Oakland mayor warning of an impending raid.

U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made the arrests in the San Francisco Bay Area starting Sunday as part of “targeted immigration enforcement operations,” the agency told Fox News on Tuesday.

Roughly half of those arrested by deportation officers have convictions for assault and battery, crimes against children, weapons charges and DUI, according to the agency.

ICE highlighted the arrest of one fugitive of the federal agency in particular, who officials stated is a documented gang member.  – READ MORE

