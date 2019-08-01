Kirsten Gillibrand: White Privilege Keeps Whites from ‘Being Shot’

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) launched into a lesson on white privilege during the Democrat presidential primary debate in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday night.

Gillibrand then claimed she could “explain” what white privilege is to women who previously voted for President Donald Trump.

“I can talk to those white women in the suburbs that voted for Trump and explain to them what white privilege actually is,” Gillibrand continued.

“When their son is walking down a street with a bag of M&M’s in his pocket, wearing a hoodie, his whiteness is what protects him from not being shot,” Gillibrand claimed. “When their child has a car that breaks down and he knocks on someone’s door for help and the door opens and help is given, it’s his whiteness that protects him from not being shot.”

