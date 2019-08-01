Carson Doubles Down in Defense of POTUS, Calls for Unity to Address the ‘Issues’ in Baltimore

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson is calling on the American people to work together in solving the problems that face American cities like Baltimore, Maryland.

The HUD secretary responded on Tuesday to the criticism of the president’s remarks made last weekend on Twitter when Trump made “racist” comments telling Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-N.Y.) to return to his “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” district of Baltimore rather than criticizing southern border law enforcement.

Carson said on Tuesday that he doesn’t believe Trump or Cummings is a “bad person,” but from his experience working as a pediatric neurosurgeon in Baltimore, he was faced with a “horrible dilemma” in having to send some of the children “back into homes in East Baltimore that were infested with rats, and roaches, and ticks, and mold, and lead, and violence.”

Doubling down on the issues that the city of Baltimore faces, Carson held a press conference in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday where he also addressed the president’s criticism of the city.

“As you can see from looking around there are problems here in Baltimore,” Carson said, noting his 36 years of working in the city. – READ MORE