Trump’s Campaign Mocks 2020 Dems as the Contenders ‘Pit Democrats Against Each Other’ During Debate

There was no shortage of clashes during Wednesday night’s second Democratic presidential debate — and apparently, President Donald Trump and his re-election campaign were enjoying it.

During Wednesday’s debate, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) suggested, “The person that’s enjoying this debate the most right now is Donald Trump, as we pit Democrats against each other,” adding, “while he is working right now to take away Americans’ health care.”

Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign Director of Communications Tim Murtaugh responded that Booker’s statement about the president “enjoying” the debate “the most” was “true.”

