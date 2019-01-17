Ground Zero art exhibit featuring Saudi flag to be removed from site, officials say

An art exhibit near the World Trade Center in New York will be removed after it received backlash for the inclusion of the Saudi Arabian flag near the 9/11 memorial site.

“Candy Nations” — an installation featuring pieces of candy draped in flags of countries in the G-20 summit — has been on display near Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan since December, and was set to remain there until Feb. 28.

But after receiving criticism for the display of a Saudi flag at the site where around 3,000 people died at the hands of terrorists — 15 of whom were Saudis — the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed the installation will be relocated.

“We have been in contact with the 9/11 Memorial and various stakeholders, and in full collaboration with the artist will relocate the exhibit from its current location,” the Port Authority said in a statement. “We believe this solution respects the unique sensitivities of the site and preserves the artistic integrity of the exhibit.” – READ MORE