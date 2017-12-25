True Pundit

VIDEO: Christmas present for Navy trainee’s mom beats anything bought at a store

A sweet moment was caught on video Wednesday when a Navy trainee made it home to Georgia just in time for the holidays and planned a surprise visit for his mother, Fox 5reported.

His mom, Kenika Johnson, was just starting her shift as an operating room nurse at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, according to the hospital’s Facebook post. One of her co-workers motioned her over to a door and told her to “stand right here” because she “had a little present” coming.

An employee knocked a few times and moments later, the nurse’s son appeared. – READ MORE

