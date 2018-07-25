Kim Jong Un Caves, Begins Dismantling Key Launch Facilities

Launch facilities for North Korea’s missile program are being dismantled by Kim Jong Un’s regime, 38 North reports.

“In an important first step towards fulfilling a commitment made by Kim Jong Un at the June 12 Singapore Summit, new commercial satellite imagery of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station (North Korea’s main satellite launch facility since 2012) indicates that the North has begun dismantling key facilities,” stated a Monday report from the site, which monitors developments in North Korea.

“Most notably, these include the rail-mounted processing building — where space launch vehicles are prepared before moving them to the launch pad — and the nearby rocket engine test stand used to develop liquid-fuel engines for ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles.

“Since these facilities are believed to have played an important role in the development of technologies for the North’s intercontinental ballistic missile program, these efforts represent a significant confidence building measure on the part of North Korea.”

Satellite imagery “of the launch pad from July 20 shows that the rail-mounted processing/transfer structure has been moved to the middle of the pad, exposing the underground rail transfer point — one of the few times it has been seen in this location.”

“The roof and supporting structure have been partially removed and numerous vehicles are present — including a large construction crane,” the report added. “An image from two days later shows the continued presence of the crane and vehicles. Considerable progress has been made in dismantling the rail-mounted processing/transfer structure. One corner has been completely dismantled and the parts can be seen lying on the ground. In both images the two fuel/oxidizer bunkers, main processing building and gantry tower remain untouched.” – READ MORE

The South Korean military intends to begin disarming and withdrawing troops from the demilitarized zone as a confidence-building measure amid the detente with North Korea.

The Ministry of Defense said Tuesday it plans to withdraw troops and equipment from guard posts at the DMZ as part of broader efforts to effectively implement the Panmunjom Declaration, the agreement signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the landmark inter-Korean summit in April, KBS World Radio revealed.

“The two sides agreed to transform the demilitarized zone into a peace zone,” the agreement read, with both Koreas agreeing to cease “all hostile acts and eliminating their means, including broadcasting through loudspeakers and distribution of leaflets, in the areas along the Military Demarcation Line.”

North and South Korea tore down the loudspeakers, weapons of psychological warfare used to blast propaganda over the border, at the start of May, just days after the conclusion of the April leadership summit, the first of two so far in 2018. – READ MORE

