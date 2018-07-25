Boycott: Trevor Noah’s Racist Bit Could Mean the End for ‘The Daily Show’ Host

In a 2013 stand-up comedy routine — conveniently rediscovered before he starts a tour of Australia — Noah implied that Aborigine women are all unattractive, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“All women of every race can be beautiful,” Noah says in the setup.

“‘Oh Trevor, yeah, but I’ve never seen a beautiful Aborigine.’ Yeah, but you know what you say? You say ‘yet.’ That’s what you say: ‘yet.’ Because you haven’t seen all of them, right?”

“Plus it’s not always about looks, maybe Aborigine women do special things, maybe they’ll just like, jump on top of you,” Noah said. He then feigned oral sex while making the sound of a didgeridoo, the Aborigine wind instrument. (The NSFW video can be seen here.)

At least one Facebook group, Feminism & Decolonialization, is calling for a boycott of Noah’s shows, according to the Daily Wire.

“He grossly sexualises and objectifies First Nations Australian women for a ‘joke,’” administrators of the page wrote.

“He perpetuated incredibly harmful stereotypes … that Indigenous women aren’t beautiful, that Indigenous women are only good for their bodies; and Indigenous women are over-sexualised sex starved beings.” READ MORE

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah claims it is a “false equivalency” and “absolute madness” to compare satire aimed at President Trump to his predecessor Barack Obama.

In an interview with Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, the CNN anchor asked: “How different is it whaling on him compared to whaling on Donald Trump?”

Noah replied, “Oh, I mean, to try and compare the two would be not just false equivalency, but absolute madness. Anyone who tries to compare them has to admit that they’re being crazy.”

While it is true that Obama and Trump are vastly different in their policy, the idea that this somehow changes how comedy works is nothing more than Noah echoing the Leftist talking points that Democrats are off-limits while it is open season on Republicans. – READ MORE

