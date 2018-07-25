Hillary’s Downfall After Election Night Continued, Caught Eating Dinner with Accused Serial Rapist

Countless women had come forward as victims of sexual harassment at the hands of Weinstein. Combined, their stories detailed nearly three decades of sexual harassment, including numerous accusations of rape.

As more and more victims began to come forward, the world couldn’t help but notice that the Clintons, longtime friends of Weinstein, remained uncharacteristically silent.

For decades, Weinstein had also been a donor of the Clinton Foundation and the Democratic Party. According to The Daily Caller, he donated over $250,000 to the Clinton Foundation and gave $10,000 to Bill’s legal defense fund after he was impeached in the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

In 2016, actress Lena Dunham said she told the deputy communications director of the campaign that “Harvey’s a rapist.”

“I just want to let you know that Harvey’s a rapist, and this is going to come out at some point,” Dunham said she told Kristina Schake. “I think it’s a really bad idea for him to host fund-raisers and be involved because it’s an open secret in Hollywood that he has a problem with sexual assault.”

But apparently, that warning wasn’t enough for the Clintons to sever ties with Weinstein. Newly-surfaced photos of the pair, their spouses and a Weinstein’s lawyer enjoying dinner together in December 2016 suggests that the Clintons were simply continuing to ignore something they’d been ignoring for years.

The group was allegedly discussing a potential documentary about Hillary’s election loss to Donald Trump. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton bashed President Donald Trump during an appearance at Ozyfest on Saturday, “a two-day music and culture event sponsored by Ozy, a digital media organization.”

"You might ask 'Why AREN'T I 50 points ahead??' Well" "Ma'am, this is Rooms To Go." pic.twitter.com/EG9iI2ZXi0 — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) July 22, 2018

Oh my gosh, I didn't even know Hillary was sick until I saw her wearing a hospital gown in public. Get better soon, Hillary! pic.twitter.com/93mnxp3Vyu — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 22, 2018

Yeah, that’s quite the outfit. Is it a “hospital gown”?– READ MORE

Saturday in the park with Hillary Clinton turned out to be a chance to listen to the former Democratic presidential nominee take aim, once again, at President Donald Trump.

@HillaryClinton predicts Vladimir Putin will be up to nasty tricks to impact the U.S. midterms in November. She sat down with Laurene Powell Jobs at #ozyfest2018 pic.twitter.com/MR1G8qbzx9 — OZY | News for the Insatiable (@ozy) July 22, 2018

Clinton’s appearance in New York City’s Central Park came during OZY Fest 2018, a two-day music and culture event sponsored by Ozy, a digital media organization.

In a live discussion in the park’s Rumsey Playfield, Clinton sat down with Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs and founder of Emerson Collective, a nonprofit advocate of liberal causes that led the event, Business Insider reported.

“We have decades and decades of proof that absorbing immigrants, creating opportunities … and opening the doors has been to our advantage. And to those who want to turn the clock back on that and say somehow that it has hurt America, then they’re not walking around with their eyes open.”

Clinton then gave her thoughts on last Monday’s Helsinki summit, for which Trump received bipartisan condemnation for appearing to side with Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusions that high-level Russian officials meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

“Why didn’t he stand up for our country?” Clinton asked. “In this case it doesn’t seem like our president cares. He’s trying to be friends with Putin for reasons we are all trying to figure out.” – READ MORE

