Kids Start Disturbing New “Coronavirus Challenge” Involving Licking Public Toilet Seats (VIDEO)

While the world is reeling over the Coronavirus and taking every precaution under the sun, there are some members of society who are using the virus to get attention on social media by doing one of the dumbest things you’ll ever see…ever.

A new “challenge” has emerged where young people lick toilet seats. It’s called the #CoronavirusChallenge and it’s as stupid, reckless, and disgusting as you’d imagine it to be.

The videos are making the rounds on Twitter and Tik Tok. – READ MORE

