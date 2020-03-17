De Blasio says federal government should take ownership of ‘crucial factories and industries’ to combat coronavirus

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio advocated for nationalizing certain industries to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While appearing on MSNBC’s AM Joy, host Joy Reid asked de Blasio how someone in New York City should go about getting tested during the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

“People can get tested according to a priority structure, and it’s not enough testing. It’s just as simple as that,” de Blasio said, later claiming that the city has been “pleading” with the federal government for additional testing. “Here’s the reality. This is a war-like situation. We’re in a wartime scenario with a ‘Mar-a-Lago attitude’ being used by the federal government, right?”

And after de Blasio blamed the shortcomings of the federal government for the decreased supply of testing kits and ventilators, he called for the federal government to nationalize “crucial factories and industries.”

“This is a case for a nationalization, literally a nationalization, of crucial factories and industries that could produce the medical supplies to prepare this country for what we need.” – READ MORE

