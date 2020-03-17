Amazon Drops The Hammer On Coronavirus Price-Gouging Couple

Amazon has come down on a couple who have been bragging about making a fortune off the coronavirus by selling cleaning items at highly inflated prices.

“A Vancouver couple who’ve spent the last few weeks cleaning out Costco store shelves of Lysol cleaning products and reselling them at higher prices on Amazon have had their account suspended, the online retail giant said Friday,” the Toronto Star reported.

“I can confirm their account was blocked for violating our policy around inflating prices,” Amazon spokesperson Andrew Gouveia told the paper.

Amazon is cracking down hard on price-gougers hoping to cash in on the virus, saying there is “no place for price gouging,” on the platform. – READ MORE

