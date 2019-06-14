Kidnapping suspect tries to make off with a couple’s 6-year-old granddaughter. He gets the beating of his life.

Indiana grandparents Patricia and Martin Roth defended themselves and their granddaughter after suspect Benjamin J. Dillon attempted to kidnap their grandchild.

The incident took place last week in the middle of the night.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon, 37, broke down the family’s door and attempted to abduct their six-year-old granddaughter.

The sheriff’s office said that Dillon told the Roths that he was “taking the child.” Dillon reportedly told the grandparents that the girl was his daughter, and that she was being “raped.”

The Roths weren’t giving their granddaughter up without a fight, however: they physically held him off and forced him out the door, restraining him until the police arrived. When police arrived, a visibly agitated Dillon reportedly screamed that he would fight every officer and kill them. Authorities were able to eventually subdue Dillon, and handcuff him. He still insisted on kicking at screaming at officers. – READ MORE