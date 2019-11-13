Kid-friendly Disney silent over spike of Epstein child sex piece by subsidiary ABC News

Disney has long been considered the kids’ brand — the company of cartoons, family-friendly films and theme park extravaganzas.

But one thing the House of Mouse has yet to offer is comment on a much-less savory issue involving children — a scandal in its subsidiary news division surrounding a spiked story on the now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Project Veritas, whose controversial founder, James O’Keefe, has described himself as a “guerrilla journalist,” published footage Tuesday that included Amy Robach, an anchor for Disney-owned ABC News, claiming on a hot mic that higher-ups at her network killed a story that would have exposed Epstein back in 2015.

Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News, “Walt Disney built the most famously family-friendly company in history,” which made ABC killing the Epstein story that much worse.

“To think that a division of that company wouldn’t go out of its way to defend children from a monster is appalling,” Gainor told Fox News. “Even more, journalism is supposed to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. ABC protected the comfortable from his victims.”

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cornell Law professor and media critic Williams Jacobson told Fox News that Disney “needs a full investigation about ABC News’ actions in spiking a story about a politically well-connected pedophile.” – READ MORE