Jeffrey Epstein accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell made death threat after she reported abuse

Jeffrey Epstein’s accused procuress Ghislaine Maxwell issued a chilling death threat to one of his accusers after she reported Epstein to police, according to one of three new lawsuits filed Tuesday against the dead pedophile’s multimillion-dollar estate.

In her suit, Maria Farmer said she was an aspiring artist when she was recruited at the age of 26 by Epstein and Maxwell at an art opening in New York in 1995.

Farmer said the perv and his gal “violently sexually assaulted” her in the summer of 1996 while she was working on an art project at Epstein’s guest house on the Ohio estate of Victoria’s Secret chief Les Wexner, the court papers say.

Wexner’s security personnel “held Maria against her will” and did not let her leave for several hours, “even after she pleaded with them and told them about her assault,” the suit alleges.

After returning to New York, Farmer went to police and a Vanity Fair reporter. Then Maxwell made a series of menacing phone calls threatening her career, and then her life, according to the papers.

“Maxwell again called Maria to threaten her, but this time threatened her life: ‘I know you go to the West Side Highway all the time. While you’re out there, just be really careful because there are a lot of ways to die there,’” the suit said.

Farmer said she also witnessed firebrand attorney Alan Dershowitz at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion on a number of occasions, going upstairs with the young girls who were there. – read more