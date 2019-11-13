CNN’s Brian Stelter hammered for covering Sean Spicer’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ downfall over ABC’s Epstein scandal

CNN senior media correspondent Brian Stelter was blasted for offering breaking coverage of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s elimination on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” while staying quiet on the growing Jeffrey Epstein scandal that has plagued the Disney-owned network.

Stelter, an outspoken critic of President Trump and frequent defender of the left-leaning media, has been notably silent about the bombshell allegation — made by ABC News anchor Amy Robach in a leaked video — that her network killed her story about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein three years ago. The controversy expanded after ABC News reportedly worked with CBS News to find the alleged leaker who had recently switched networks. That led to her firing despite her strong denial last week that she leaked the video.

However, this wasn’t the ABC story that Stelter chose to cover. It was Spicer’s defeat on a reality show instead.

After weeks of his votes carrying his low-scored dance routines with the help of President Trump and other prominent supporters, Spicer ultimately was eliminated from ABC’s hit competition series Monday night.

To the benefit of the general public, Stelter provided extensive, crucial reporting on Spicer’s final bow, including President Trump’s tweets expressing his support for the former White House aide.

“President Trump took the ‘Dancing’ competition seriously, tweeting out support for @SeanSpicer and urging the MAGA universe to cast votes for a man who has remained loyal during a perilous time for the president. But every dance party ends eventually,” Stelter tweeted. – READ MORE