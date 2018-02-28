Kevin Spacey’s Youth Foundation To Close

The Kevin Spacey Foundation in the United Kingdom will to close its doors this week after running for 10 years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The trustees have reached the conclusion that the work of the Kevin Spacey Foundation UK is no longer viable and as such the foundation will be closing on the 28 February 2018,” a message posted on the foundation’s website read.

“The trustees would like to thank all their partners, artists and organizations for the great work that has been done in association with the foundation,” it added. “The trustees hope that the objects of the charity will be taken forward by other organizations.”

The move comes following numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations against Spacey, including a pedophilia accusation by “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp who said the actor made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 years old.- READ MORE

