Politics
Trump Comes Through On Major Promise… Makes Massive $1.4 Billion Change To Air Force One
President Donald Trump has struck an “informal deal” with Boeing for two new Air Force One planes.
“President Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing on a fixed price contract for the new Air Force One Program. Thanks to the president’s negotiations, the contract will save the taxpayers more than $1.4 billion,” Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News on Tuesday.
The deal reached is valued at $3.9 billion, which means a savings of $1.4 billion from the estimates of over $5 billion for the two planes, according to administration officials.
Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016
During the transition in Dec. 2016, the then-president-elect threatened to cancel the plane order because the costs were “out of control.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
“President Trump has reached an informal deal with Boeing on a fixed price contract for the new Air Force One Program."