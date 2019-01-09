Beto O’Rourke to meet voters across the country amid 2020 contemplation

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is reportedly planning a trip to meet voters outside of Texas as he decides whether to run for president in the 2020 election.

O’Rourke, 46, is asking aides to help create a schedule that would allow him to “pop into places” like community colleges, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

He’s reportedly looking to travel alone, without staff or members of the press, but may detail his trip on social media — a platform some 2020 contenders are utilizing for transparency.

O’Rourke, according to the news outlet, might make a final decision on whether he runs for president by February.

The up-and-coming political star, whose tenure in Congress wrapped up Thursday, was recently urged by former presidential candidate Martin O’Malley to seek higher office. The former Maryland governor, who abandoned his campaign for the 2016 Democratic nomination, wrote that his O’Rourke’s Senate race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was “disciplined and principled” and “raw, authentic, and real.” – READ MORE