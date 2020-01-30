Kevin McCarthy Sets All-Time Annual Fundraising Record as GOP Embarks on Effort to Retake House Majority

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) set an all-time annual fundraising record for any Republican in 2019, blowing past a previous record set by former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) in 2017 by $8 million.

Across his four fundraising entities, McCarthy and his team confirmed to Breitbart News exclusively ahead of the public release of this information, the GOP leader raised $52.35 million in 2019. That is over $8 million more than Ryan’s previous record in the first year of President Donald Trump’s administration, where in 2017 the now former speaker raised $44 million.

McCarthy’s four fundraising entities—Take Back The House 2020, McCarthy Victory Fund, Kevin McCarthy for Congress, and Majority Committee PAC—combined took in that $52.35 million year-to-date, the most a Republican House member has ever raised in a single year in history. A strong fourth quarter finish of $10.78 million in the last few months of 2019 helped McCarthy edge past Ryan’s previous record.

Trump told Breitbart News that this record proves McCarthy will make a strong speaker of the House, and that Republicans need to retake the majority this year to make that happen.

“We need to win back the House to retire Nancy once and for all, and to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker,” Trump told Breitbart News exclusively for this story. “Kevin is tough, loyal, and smart—he has what it takes.” – READ MORE