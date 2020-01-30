Alec Baldwin: Trump’s Impeachment Centers on a Hate Crime. He Hates the Constitution’

Actor Alec Baldwin shared with the world a declaration I’m sure he believes is the pinnacle of his political precocity.

“Trump’s impeachment centers on a hate crime. He hates the Constitution,” Baldwin blurted from his Twitter on Thursday.

Trump’s impeachment centers on a hate crime.

He hates the Constitution.

A president, of course, cannot be impeached for hating the Constitution. But Baldwin doesn’t let logic like that stand in the way of him showing his hate for President Donald Trump and the tens of millions of Americans who support his presidency.

Earlier this month Baldwin said the "desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump's supporters."