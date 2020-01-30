Harvard Listed Among 2020 Top 10 ‘Worst-Of-The-Worst’ for Freedom of Speech by FIRE

Harvard University made an annual list that highlights the worst colleges for free speech in the U.S.

The list is put together by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) and includes 10 schools it believes have hampered free speech. FIRE chooses schools based on documented instances of free speech violations.

Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.) Harvard administrators’ faces should be crimson with embarrassment after dismissing a faculty dean for joining a criminal defense team, blacklisting its own students, and more. Read more: https://t.co/Pp6s5kzqLk @harvard https://t.co/PTUqh206PY — FIRE (@TheFIREorg) January 29, 2020

This was the fifth time Harvard made the list. Its transgressions included the fact it blacklisted students who were part of “single-gender clubs” from being eligible for certain scholarships, firing a professor for defending Harvey Weinstein and requiring events with “controversial” speakers to have an unbiased moderator.

Harvard's inclusion is particularly notable because it enjoys the esteemed company of Ivy League schools and is considered one of the nation's — and the world's — best colleges.