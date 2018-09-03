Kerry rips political ‘so-called leaders’ operating in ‘fact-less world’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry ripped America’s current political leaders on Sunday, describing them as “so-called leaders” who are “operating in a fact-less world.”

Kerry, appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” said today’s political climate contrasts with leadership seen under the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) who died last week after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

“You work to implement our democracy by reaching out across the aisle, by building relationships, by believing in the better angels of American value system. And I think John McCain did that. I did that, others have done that,” Kerry said.

“But right now we have a culture divide that has been accentuated by political so-called leaders,” he continued. “And what they’re doing is they’re operating in a fact-less world.”

Kerry, who was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2004, has been a frequent critic of President Trump and his administration.- READ MORE

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has refused to rule out a run for the White House in 2020, saying that talk at this time is a “total distraction” and urging Democrats to focus on the looming midterm races instead.

“Talking about 2020 right now is a total distraction and waste of time,” Kerry said in an interview with CBS News‘ “Face the Nation.” The interview is set to air Sunday.

“What we need to do is focus on 2018. We need to win back the confidence of the country to move in a better direction, and to do it in sensible ways,” he said.

Kerry ran unsuccessfully for the presidency against President George W. Bush in 2004. He went on to serve as the nation’s highest diplomat under President Barack Obama, where he spearheaded some of Obama’s key foreign policy goals — including the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate change agreement. – READ MORE